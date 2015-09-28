 24 things people "accidentally" shelved (aka got stuck up their arse) - Gallery - Funny Shit - The Rock
Published on 28-Sep-2015 10:26. Viewed 36119 times.

24 things people "accidentally" shelved (aka got stuck up their arse)

"It was an accident" - yeah, sure....

Source: Distractify.com

Follow The Rock on Facebook    and   on  Twitter.

You're gonna want to see this...

Girl gets her head stuck in a bottle bank

Read More »

You're gonna want to see this...

Girl stuck in clothes horse

Read More »

Discuss It Below

More Funny Shit You Want To See

ERROR: TITLE
Girl gets her head stuck in a bottle bank
more »
ERROR: TITLE
Girl stuck in clothes horse
more »
ERROR: TITLE
Man gets head stuck in traffic cone, requires police help to be set free
more »
ERROR: TITLE
Question of the day: How does someone get a moth and a tick stuck in their ear?
more »

Trending Now