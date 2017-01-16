Published on 16-Jan-2017 14:29. Viewed 8297 times.
3 Doors Down announced to play Trump's inauguration, get roasted on Twitter
The band's account has been hammered.
3 Doors Down are set to play at Donald Trump's inauguration on the 20th and it is fair to say the Twitter world aren't happy.
The band have been hammered on Twitter after their decision became public with fans ripping into them left, right and centre.
