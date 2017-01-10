Published on 10-Jan-2017 10:08. Viewed 486 times. 50 pole dancers escort former Taiwanese politician to his last resting place These aren't your regular pall bearers.

Former Taiwan politician, Tung Hsiang passed away recently in December with his funeral being held just the other day.



The procession included 50 pole dancers on top of different coloured Jeeps parading down the street. Dancers, drummers and flag bearers featured to add to the former politician's love of crowded places.



Hsiang's son said his father appeared in his dream and told him he wanted his memorial to be "hilarious" and so as any son would do he fulfilled his fathers wishes.