Published on 13-Jan-2017. Aussie bloke scares the shit out of drivers by changing his car horn to a train's Pedestrians run in fear and cars back the hell up.

Long gone are the days of having that granny horn in your 1994 Honda City that your mates give you shit for.

We live in 2017 now and this Aussie has ditched his ordinary beeper for a train horn because why not.

The video was uploaded to 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' and shows the man putting his stamp on the road by hassling other drivers with the loud blasts.

The train horn seems to work pretty well because cars back off and people run in fear.