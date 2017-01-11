Published on 11-Jan-2017 13:10. Viewed 702 times. Aussie blokes are getting rekt by pulling WWE-style moves on tables When Aussies watch way too much wrestling

Summer is in full swing and the Aussies across the ditch are enjoying the BBQ weather - and furniture - a little bit too much.

Table breaking is what you and your mates attempt after downing that beer you knew you didn't need.

It's what separates the boys from the men. Men being those guys who dreamed of jumping from the top rope at Wrestlemania. This time instead of providing John Cena with a slight concussion you split a table in half and ruin your back.

Videos of these men attempting greatness have surfaced on "The Table Breaking Club's" Facebook page.

Check out some of the maddog antics these Aussies are getting up to.