Bloke plays drums on Kaimai Range to avoid pissing off neighbours

This bloke from the Bay of Plenty got a new toy for Christmas but his neighbours weren't as excited as he was - especially the ones with a newborn baby.

To beat around the bush and avoid the enormous amounts of noise complaints he was definitely going to get he took his drum set on the road - literally. That way, he managed to avoid pissing everyone off, and upsetting the baby.

The man went atop the Kaimai Range to jam and caught the eye of a passerby who shared the video for us all to see.