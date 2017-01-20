Published on 20-Jan-2017 08:16. Viewed 14585 times. Bryce tries to unhook Jen's bra with his snaggle tooth We've never seen Rog so excited.

To kick off 2017, The Morning Rumble decided to let you guys pick their new nicknames.

For Bryce, it was "Can Opener Casey", so we put him to the test by getting him to open cans with that massively long tooth of his.

After a few successful attempts at opening tuna cans and beer cans, he decided to go for the "Machu Pichu" of cans: Jen's ones.