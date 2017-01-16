Published on 16-Jan-2017 13:45. Viewed 31975 times. Cheeky Aussie streakers give security a mare at the cricket These two lads decided to spice the cricket up a bit when they jumped the fence and sent security all over the show.

During the weekend Big Bash clash between Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder, a couple of mates stripped down and streaked mid game.

The men split up and sent the security two ways, interrupting the game while one of them made it towards the pitch and tried to get away with a stump.

Both are expected to be slapped with a $5500 fine and a ban from the grounds.