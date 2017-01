Published on 23-Jan-2017 08:26. Viewed 2234 times. Chick has shit time on Wheel of Fortune as her top just won't stay on right How unfortunate.

On the French version of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Dalila had a few wardrobe malfunctions as it appeared her choice of clothing couldn't keep up with the fast pace of the popular game show.



She was constantly adjusting herself and holding the girls for support.



If Wheel of Fortune went with this as their dress code, ratings will surely spike.