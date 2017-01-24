Published on 24-Jan-2017 10:35. Viewed 1182 times. Creepy chick from 'The Ring' crawls out of a TV to scare the shit out of customers At least it's not Rog coming out to get you.

To help launch the new movie 'Ring,' Paramount Pictures set up a prank in a local mall which would have people running for their lives.

An actor was put into the wall and when customers had their backs turned she would come out from hiding to scare them.

We always enjoyed a good prank but stuff that.