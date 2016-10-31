Published on 31-Oct-2016 19:46. Viewed 1034 times.
Dr John Podcast - Monday 31 October 2016
It’s Halloween outside and Dr John tells us about one of the spookiest things he saw as a young doctor, We hear from Sam who has some lumps in his lower back, Adam has a strange question about cigarette smoking, rapid fire and heaps more.
You're gonna want to see this...
You're gonna want to see this...
You're gonna want to see this...
You're gonna want to see this...
You're gonna want to see this...
You're gonna want to see this...
You're gonna want to see this...
You're gonna want to see this...