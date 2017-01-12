Published on 12-Jan-2017 14:35. Viewed 475 times. Dude forced into brutal blizzard walk of shame after a one night stand He'd be feeling a bit stiff after that walk.

This bloke thought his day was going pretty good when he went back to a lady friends house for some fun but it all went downhill from there.

Unfortunately for the man from the US he was interrupted mid game by her boyfriend who wasn't that happy with the whole situation.

He was sent out the door so fast he didn't even get a chance to grab his clothes but manged to get a beanie and some jandals.

Forced to shamefully walk in blizzard weather home the naked man had nothing going for him anymore.

To top it off the guy who recorded the video offered him a ride and just as he went to jump in the car he drove off.

It's fair to say this was a pretty shit day for the lad who just wanted to score.