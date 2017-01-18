Published on 18-Jan-2017 14:54. Viewed 452 times. Family gets rekt after attempting to take a photo with a drone Ah technology, we can always count on you to fail us.

Family photos are usually painful, but this took that saying way too far.





In the vid, you can see a drone hovering around these poor, unsuspecting suckers, rotating around a few different angles to get the perfect snap, but then---oh shit, it's a TKO for Aunt Leslie.

No one likes a cheesy family photo. But apparently no one hates 'em more than drones.