Published on 18-Jan-2017 07:39. Viewed 440 times.

Floating body found, turns out it was just a used sex doll

It's probably safe to say that if you're getting rid of your sex doll you should probably deflate it.

It's not something you expect to see everyday, so when locals from Kent in the UK spotted a body floating down the river it's no wonder they thought it was dead.



Now this could be the doing of some horny bugger from up stream who decided it would be best to throw out his inflated, fully clothed sex doll into the water.



Or a group of lads on the piss thought it would be funny to chuck a doll in the water to see what would happen.



Either way, no one was hurt and we had a laugh.



