 Floating body found, turns out it was just a used sex doll - Article - Funny Shit - The Rock
Published on 18-Jan-2017 07:39. Viewed 440 times.

Floating body found, turns out it was just a used sex doll

It's probably safe to say that if you're getting rid of your sex doll you should probably deflate it.

More Funny Shit You Want To See

Discuss It Below

Trending now