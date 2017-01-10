Published on 10-Jan-2017 09:44. Viewed 405 times. Gelande Quaffing is basically beer pong on steroids This is why the beerlympics needs to be considered.

This crazy way of consuming alcohol is called Gelande Quaffing, and if you're wondering how it works this is what their website says.



"Teams of four après skiiers rotate around a 10ft table -- one end of the table is for sliding beers, one end is for catching beers. You can only catch the sliding beer mug AFTER it slides off the table and once you catch it, you drink it (duh).



The scoring works like so: You get 1pt for catching the mug, but 2pts if you catch it by the mug handle. The goal is to have your team catch and drink as many sliding beer mugs as it can in 60 seconds.



There are four rounds in total, the first is just regular Gelande Quaffing, the second requires you to do a 360-spin before catching the beer (the same 1pt for a catch, 2pts for a handle catch holds), the third requires you to catch the beer between your legs (same scoring again), and the fourth (which lasts two minutes) requres your team to do each of those in order (first guy does regular, next guy does 360, next guy does through-the-legs) and THEN do a freestyle trick which is worth 0-5 pts depending on how awesome it is."



So basicallly the team with the most points after the four rounds wins.



Here are some other rules to note if you want to try this game out yourself.



1. Quaffer must be 2 feet from the edge of the bar.



2. Must rotate pitcher and quaffer every pitch.



3. You CANNOT pitch until beer is down and mug touches the bar again.



4. In the event of a tie, each team will choose 1 quaffer and 1 pitcher, and the team with the fastest Gelande Quaff wins.



5. No sex in the champagne room.