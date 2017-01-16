Published on 16-Jan-2017 16:14. Viewed 509 times. Girl refuses to give up nuggets, even after being threatened with gun If you can afford a gun, surely you can buy a six pack of nugs.

A 12 year old boy in America has been accused of pulling a gun to a classmate's head because she wouldn't give him a Chicken McNugget.

This legendary story of a 12 year old girls fight for what's important in life (McNuggets) will be a story she'll tell her mates for years.

When the young kid hit her up in their local Harlem McDonald's asking for a Chicken McNugget, the girl refused and thought nothing of it.

The boy followed her from the fast food joint, stopping in the subway and pointing a gun at her head demanding she give him the glorious golden treat.

The young girl fought back, knocking the gun out of his hand before he bolted and was eventually arrested.

Source: Buzzfeed