Greymouth kids make the most of shit weather by doing bombs at the skate park

Published on 20-Jan-2017 13:36. Viewed 405 times.

Dropping into the bowl just took on a whole new meaning.

Kids in Greymouth were keen on getting out and swimming this summer and that cheeky 'weather bomb' wasn't gonna stop them.

 

The bowl at the local skate park  filled with little more than a metre of water from the crappy weather the other night.

 

Local kids came out in force to drop in on the newly filled bowl, soaping the quarter pipes and tail sliding into the water.

 

Newshub

