Published on 12-Jan-2017 16:30. Viewed 28140 times.
Guy rents $500k Ferrari, wrecks it trying to impress a chick
When your ego punishes your bank balance.
A 26-year-old guy got a little bit too cocky behind the wheel of a Ferrari 458 Italia worth a cheeky $500k when he took it for a high-speed joyride to impress a girl.
The man - who clearly couldn't handle the beast - went to take a corner a little too fast and smashed the right side of the car.
The girl repeatedly says to him to slow down but he doesn't, and now he's half a mill out of pocket.
Good luck paying that off mate.
Newshub.
You're gonna want to see this...