Published on 12-Jan-2017 16:30. Viewed 28140 times. Guy rents $500k Ferrari, wrecks it trying to impress a chick When your ego punishes your bank balance.

A 26-year-old guy got a little bit too cocky behind the wheel of a Ferrari 458 Italia worth a cheeky $500k when he took it for a high-speed joyride to impress a girl.

The man - who clearly couldn't handle the beast - went to take a corner a little too fast and smashed the right side of the car.

The girl repeatedly says to him to slow down but he doesn't, and now he's half a mill out of pocket.

Good luck paying that off mate.

Newshub.