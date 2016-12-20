Published on 20-Dec-2016 17:33. Viewed 36704 times. Jeremy Clarkson almost runs over mall shoppers with a tank It's unsure how staged the stunt was and if shoppers were actually in danger, but we wouldn't put it past old mate Clarko to go mad dog on it all.

Controversial TV star Jeremy Clarkson has smashed a military tank through a wall in a Dubai shopping mall for his new show, sending shoppers running.

The former Top Gear host pulled the stunt for his Amazon Prime programme The Grand Tour, at the Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates.

Clarkson reportedly mans the tank as it busts through a wall into the busy shopping area and narrowly misses people before coming to a stop.

It's unclear how staged the stunt was and if the panicked shoppers were actually in danger or not.

Footage released of the incident also shows the tank being driven along the city's Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Blvd with a police escort.

Clarkson hosts The Grand Tour along with former Top Gear presenters James May and Richard Hammond.

Streaming service Amazon Prime launched in New Zealand this week.

Newshub.