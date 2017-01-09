Published on 09-Jan-2017 10:48. Viewed 100 times.
Love a bevvy in the shower? Now there's a drink for that
When your classic shower Tui doesn't cut it anymore.
Is there anything better than having a nice cold beer in the shower?
Smashing back a cold one whilst cleaning yourself from the filth of your average work day is a tradition followed by many.
Well the game has changed. A Sweedish brewery has created a 6oz, 10% beer which will see your showers taken to the next level.
PangPang Brewery partnered with creative agency Snask to create the appropriately dubbed "Shower Beer" which is a strong beer that you're "meant to gulp in three sips while standing in the shower."
The beer is currently sold out with more on the way. In the meantime you can follow the project here.
