Published on 12-Jan-2017

A man from a Siberian village in Russia has a pretty shitty job.

Mikhail Bopposov has been in charge of his villages celebrations for the Chinese New Year and has made a giant frozen manure rooster.

He made the 3.5-meter rooster by building a frame and then places the poo of 17 cows on the cast to shape the Rooster.

Nothing to fear Americans:



Russia's Rodins making statues out of manure. RU culture soon coming to a neighbor near you! pic.twitter.com/uHaXHargZ9 — Adin of Crimea (@RealCrimea) January 3, 2017

The Year of the Rooster starts on January 28.

Newshub.