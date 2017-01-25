 Man faces 20 years in jail for robbing bank to escape wife - Article - Funny Shit - The Rock
Published on 25-Jan-2017 08:35. Viewed 5693 times.

Man faces 20 years in jail for robbing bank to escape wife

Well, they've always said marriage was a prison sentence...

You're gonna want to see this...

14 chicks with unbelievably hot mugshots

Read More »

You're gonna want to see this...

Channing Tatum's wife, Jenna Dewan

Read More »

More Funny Shit You Want To See

Discuss It Below

ERROR: TITLE
14 chicks with unbelievably hot mugshots
more »
ERROR: TITLE
A look back: John Key and Bryce get married
more »
ERROR: TITLE
Bryce's wife gives him shit on air about working together
more »
ERROR: TITLE ERROR: TITLE
Channing Tatum's wife, Jenna Dewan
more »

Trending now