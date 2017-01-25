Man faces 20 years in jail for robbing bank to escape wife

According to Newshub...

A US man says he robbed a bank in order to be sent to jail - away from his wife.

Lawrence Ripple, 70, was arrested in September 2016 after robbing a Kansas bank of almost US$3,000.

However after taking the money, he then sat in the lobby and waited for police to arrive. He told a guard he was the "guy he was looking for".

According to an FBI agent, Ripple had earlier argued with his wife and told her he'd "rather be in jail than at home".

He pleaded guilty without any plea deal on Monday (local time) to a federal bank robbery count, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

However prosecutors and defense attorneys can use their discretion over how much time they think he could serve - meaning Ripple could be out and reunited with his wife sooner than he expects.

