Published on 10-Jan-2017 13:04. Viewed 622 times. Man gets bitten on his junk by a fish His fishing 'rod' might need some repairs after this.

This mad Russian fisherman took catching fish to the extreme when he jumped into a river naked in the hopes of reeling in a prize fish.



Just before he takes the dip his mate screams out that he's "just caught some grayling there" and to take care.



This doesn't sway him and he plunges into the water but in a few seconds began to swear as a fish had attached itself to his 'bait'.



The Russian guy quickly gets the hell out of the water, holding a mighty fish that doesn't seem to want to let go of his pride.



'Look what I've caught on my 'worm'. f***! It could bite it off, f***.'



Be careful what you wish for. It could land you with a fish on your knob.