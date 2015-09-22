Man has a really close call with a giant sheet of glass

Listen to The Rock live from anywhere
The Graveyard12am - 5:30am weekdays
You're gonna want to see this...
Dude takes laxatives, glues his arse shut, has an all-round shit time
Stay up to date with the Rock Enrolled newsletter. It's full of the best Music News, Funny Shit and exclusive stuff just for subscribers.Sign Up Now
Get the app now for FREE for your iPhone or iPod Touch from the App Store and for your Android smartphone from Google Play.Download Now
Copyright © 2016 MediaWorks Radio - All Rights Reserved
Standard Competition/Promotion Terms and Conditions
|
Website Access Policies
|
MediaWorks Careers
|
Advertise Online
|
Complaints