Manchester police are hunting for a drunk couple who had sex in a Burger King toilet

We're barely halfway through the first month of the year and 2017 is already bringing the noise.

There must not be a lot going on up in Manchester (which is in England, if your geography isn't up to scratch) because it seems like the authorities' priorities are set on finding a couple of drunk horny buggers that got it off in the fast food restaurant's toilet facilities.

According to an article on Newshub....

Burger King invites customers to "have it their way" but one amorous couple went too far by having sex in the toilets.

Manchester police are hunting the couple – believed to be aged in their 40s – after they were seen in the toilets at the Piccadilly Gardens fast food restaurant on Monday (NZ Time).

The couple were said to be drunk and, even after they were caught in the act, they initially refused to leave the premises, the Manchester Evening news reported.

However by the time police arrived the couple had fled, racially abusing the restaurant manager as they fled.

The man was described as Caucasian, aged 40 to 45, bald, and wearing a green jacket and jeans.

The woman, also aged 40 to 45, was wearing a black jacket and grey or white trousers.

On Twitter, the local police account said: “Report of a couple having sex in the toilet of Burger King, couple got off prior to police arriving.”

Bet you they're regretting their "Have It Your Way" slogan now...