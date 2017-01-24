Published on 24-Jan-2017 07:07. Viewed 664 times. Matthew McConaughey reveals his dad won a motorbike in a pissing bet We're not taking the piss, this happened.

Matthew McConaughhey jumped on The Graham Norton show the other day and revealed that one time while his Dad was out drinking with his friends he managed to win a motorbike from a pissing competition.

His father was a betting man and noticed his boys didn't have a motorbike so bet one of his mates that his 12 year old son could piss over six and a half foot.

The mate took the bet, the son pissed, they went home with a motorbike.