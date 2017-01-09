 New Zealand ranks 5th in the world when it comes to watching the most porn - Gallery - Funny Shit - The Rock
Published on 09-Jan-2017 14:10. Viewed 35480 times.

New Zealand ranks 5th in the world when it comes to watching the most porn

Pornhub have released their 2016 stats - and it looks like us Kiwis had a pretty good year.

Pornhub have released their official "Year in Review" stats for 2016 to show just how crazy the world's porn searching/watching habits are.

Turns out New Zealand is 5th in the world when it comes to page views on Pornhub per capita (with 173 searches) - you randy buggers.

Check out the other stats in the gallery to see what the rest of the world are into.


Credit: Pornhub

