Published on 09-Jan-2017 14:10. Viewed 35480 times.
New Zealand ranks 5th in the world when it comes to watching the most porn
Pornhub have released their 2016 stats - and it looks like us Kiwis had a pretty good year.
Pornhub have released their official "Year in Review" stats for 2016 to show just how crazy the world's porn searching/watching habits are.
Turns out New Zealand is 5th in the world when it comes to page views on Pornhub per capita (with 173 searches) - you randy buggers.
Check out the other stats in the gallery to see what the rest of the world are into.
Credit: Pornhub
