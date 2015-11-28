November 28th & 29th 2015

TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

The Rock is stoked to present Australasia’s biggest tattoo event - the New Zealand Tattoo & Art Festival. 2015 marks the festival’s 5th anniversary which is spread across two days on November 28th and 29th at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

Over 250 of the world’s finest tattoo artists are coming down under to tattoo you! Including winner of reality TV show Best Ink Teresa Sharpe, LA Ink star Dan Smith, American horror realism artist Paul Acker, Swedish tattoo artist and model Cleo Wattenstrom, Grandfather of tattooing Lyle Tuttle, Khan from Korea, Tahitianartist Manu Farrarons, lettering tattooer Big Meas, dot work specialist Dillon Forte, American black and grey masters Carl Grace & Danny Lepore, Dave Tevenal, Davee from Poland, and many many more.

The world’s hottest tattoo models will be in New Plymouth to meet you including Best Ink star Sabina Kelley, Miss Mary-Leigh and the face of Sullen clothing Bernadette Macia’s, more entertainment than ever with performances from London fire dancer Cervena Fox, Live music from City of Souls and Silence the City, FMX and BMX riders pulling off crazy tricks all weekend long, New York burlesque star Raquel Reed, aerial silks from Venus Starr, Miss Burlesque Australia the Strawberry Siren, Sword swallowing and knife throwing by The Death Do Us Part Danger show from the U.K, mini ramp skate comp, tattoo comps, retail zone, kids zone, food village and an awesome bar.

Ticket Prices:

Adults $25 per day

2 day passes $40

Under 15s FREE

Door sales only

For more info on this awesome event, check out NZ Tattoo & Art Festival.



Congrats to the winner of our Blank Canvas competition, Tamath.



