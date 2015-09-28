 Pearl Jam cover 'Redemption Song' (Bob Marley) with Beyonce - Video Player - Video - The Rock
Published on 28-Sep-2015 15:08. Viewed 5980 times.

Pearl Jam cover 'Redemption Song' (Bob Marley) with Beyonce

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder pulled Beyonce on stage to do a cover of Bob Marley's Redemption Song at the 2015 Global Citizen Festival.

