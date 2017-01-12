Published on 12-Jan-2017 10:54. Viewed 37016 times. Porirua bloke boogie boards down the Huka Falls Man vs. wild just took on a whole new meaning.

A man has been caught on camera riding a boogie board down Huka Falls.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, the young man - credited on screen as 'Dr Bubbles' - dons a wetsuit and shades, before getting into the strong waves.



Onlookers whoop and cheer in the clip, titled 'Craziest Kiwi on the Planet'.



It's not clear when the footage was shot. It was posted to Facebook on the popular 'A Day in the life of #Beastmoze' page.



"Goodness knows why somebody would be doing that," Taupo Deputy Mayor Rosie Harvey told Newshub.



"I would be absolutely horrified if anyone else tried to do that. It is extremely dangerous and I certainly wouldn't recommend it."



Dr Bubbles is believed to be Hayley Patuwai, 32, of Porirua, who was reported missing while kayaking from Titahi Bay in Wellington to Picton in 2008.



Huka Falls, north of Taupo, is on the Waikato River. It features drops as high as 11 metres.



The sheer volume of water flowing over the falls amounts to 220,000 litres per second - enough to fill one Olympic sized swimming pool in 11 seconds.



Newshub.