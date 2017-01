Pornhub have released their official "Year in Review" for 2016 full of funky stats and graphs showing just how messed up the Worlds' porn habits are.Unfortunately New Zealand didn't feature in a majority of the stats but again we had to turn to the one statistic we can always count on, per capita.Turns out New Zealand is 5th in the world when it comes to page views on Pornhub per capita with 173.Check out the other stats in the gallery to see what the rest of the world are fantasizing about.