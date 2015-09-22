Published on 22-Sep-2015 09:18. Viewed 86198 times. Richie McCaw gets rinsed out by coach Steve Hansen for trying to fix his headphones Shag telling Richie off like he's a little school boy. This is great!

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was on the receiving end of some old fashioned Steve Hansen bluntness after their Rugby World Cup win over Argentina.

McCaw and Hansen were answering the questions at the post-match press conference when Hansen stopped it halfway through to say he wasn't getting the feed from the interpreters through his headphones.

It wasn't just Hansen in strife, with assistant coach Ian Foster also unable to hear.

McCaw then pulled the cheeky "is it on?" to which Hansen wasn't having a bar of it, much to the amusement of the crowd of journalists.

"I have got on channel one, f**kin hell … that's the volume there," Hansen said with a smile.

Story: 3 News

