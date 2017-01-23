Published on 23-Jan-2017 11:41. Viewed 1045 times. Road raging lady goes mental at all the cars around her in traffic You wouldn't want to pull up next to her at the lights.

Everybody has some type of aggression being bottled up inside, just waiting to be released. Road rage can be credited for being that release of rage that everyone needs now and then.

Usually flipping off people in traffic will do the trick but this lady decided to go to the next level.

Being a bit annoyed at the car ahead of her, she happily tries to tear him a new one by screaming through the congested traffic.

People start to stare and she doesn't seem too happy about that, unloading another mouthful to the people around her.