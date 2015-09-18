 Rog, Bryce and Tom find out who is the strongest on the team - AEG - NZ's Strongest Tradie - Win - The Rock

Are you NZ's strongest Tradie?

Are you Made of Power? Would you like to win $3000 worth of power tools to fill your ute?

AEG Power Tools are again looking for New Zealand's Strongest Tradie in 2015. They have set off around the country with our Rock Roadies for three weeks, visiting 12 Bunnings stores with loads of merchandise and power tools to give away.

They also have a mighty towrope hooked up to our Rock ute at each store for you to test your power against. We'll mark all the times on the leaderboard below, and if you have the best time in the country you will walk away with over $3000 worth of AEG Power Tools and the title of New Zealand's Strongest Tradie 2015.

So check out the dates and head down first thing between 7am-9am to your local Bunnings store to try your luck.

Terms and conditions apply.

Dates and locations

Monday, 21 September 2015    Bunnings Warehouse    9 Heriot Drive, Porirua, 5022
Tuesday, 22 September 2015   Bunnings Warehouse    Cnr Tremaine Ave & Railway Road, Palmerston North
Thursday, 24 September 2015  Bunnings Warehouse    5 Jean Batten Drive, Mount Maunganui
Friday, 25 September 2015       Bunnings Warehouse    446 Te Rapa Road, Hamilton

Monday, 28 September 2015    Bunnings Warehouse     80 Wairau Road, Glenfield, Auckland
Tuesday, 29 September 2015    Bunnings Trade Centre    494A Rosebank Road, Avondale, Auckland
Wednesday, 30 September 2015    Bunnings Warehouse     2 Carr Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland
Thursday, 1 October 2015    Bunnings Warehouse    Lambie Drive , Manukau, Auckland
Friday, 2 October 2015    Bunnings Warehouse     320 Ti Rakau Drive, Pakuranga, Auckland

Tuesday, 13 October 2015    Bunnings Warehouse     Cnr Strathallan & Otaki St, Dunedin
Thursday, 15 October 2015    Bunnings Warehouse    197 Marshlands Road, Shirley, Christchurch
Friday, 16 October 2015    Bunnings Warehouse    Cnr Blenheim Road & Foster St, Riccarton, Christchurch

The AEG Strongest Tradie leaderboard

