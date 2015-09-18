Monday, 21 September 2015 Bunnings Warehouse 9 Heriot Drive, Porirua, 5022
Tuesday, 22 September 2015 Bunnings Warehouse Cnr Tremaine Ave & Railway Road, Palmerston North
Thursday, 24 September 2015 Bunnings Warehouse 5 Jean Batten Drive, Mount Maunganui
Friday, 25 September 2015 Bunnings Warehouse 446 Te Rapa Road, Hamilton
Monday, 28 September 2015 Bunnings Warehouse 80 Wairau Road, Glenfield, Auckland
Tuesday, 29 September 2015 Bunnings Trade Centre 494A Rosebank Road, Avondale, Auckland
Wednesday, 30 September 2015 Bunnings Warehouse 2 Carr Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland
Thursday, 1 October 2015 Bunnings Warehouse Lambie Drive , Manukau, Auckland
Friday, 2 October 2015 Bunnings Warehouse 320 Ti Rakau Drive, Pakuranga, Auckland
Tuesday, 13 October 2015 Bunnings Warehouse Cnr Strathallan & Otaki St, Dunedin
Thursday, 15 October 2015 Bunnings Warehouse 197 Marshlands Road, Shirley, Christchurch
Friday, 16 October 2015 Bunnings Warehouse Cnr Blenheim Road & Foster St, Riccarton, Christchurch