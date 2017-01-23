Published on 23-Jan-2017 09:06. Viewed 603 times. Someone dubbed over 3 Doors Down's inauguration performance with Smash Mouth "All Star" With President Trump singing along to "I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed". Brilliant.

We're barely two days into Donald Trump's error - sorry, we meant 'era' - as leader of the free world, and already the comedy gold is spewing out at a rapid rate.

The reality-TV-star-turned-most-powerful-man-on-the-planet (*shudders*) was sworn into office the other day in front of a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people, and the day was capped off with a performance by 3 Doors Down.

The performance was......fine (to be honest, watching him react to it was even more entertaining) - and it didn't take long for the internet to do what it does best: rip the piss out of ol' mate Trumpy.

Check out the video above, where someone has hilariously dubbed over "Kryptonite" with Smash Mouth's 1999 smash hit, "All Star" - and perfectly timed Trump singing along to the words, "I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed".

Brilliant.

He also word-for-word stole part of Bane's speech from The Dark Knight Rises (yes, we are for real).

The awkward moment when the new President of the United States plagiarises Bane #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/zfiadNDXfS — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) January 20, 2017

As terrifying as the reality of Trump as President of the United States of America is, one thing's for sure - we won't be short of comedy gold for the next four years.