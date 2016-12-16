Published on 16-Dec-2016 14:08. Viewed 878 times.
Studio falls apart on-air, almost knocks out host
Well this is awkward.
A TV/radio host has narrowly averted serious injury when a piece of the studio's rigging collapsed while live on air.
Sportsnet’s Hockey Central At Noon is a popular multi-platform show in Canada which, much like our own Paul Henry, runs simultaneously on both TV and radio.
During a recent broadcast, a piece of their studio's roof came crashing down onto the set, narrowly missing host Doug MacLean and sending cables flying.
Replays show just how close a call it was, but MacLean played it off calmly with a touch of humour.
Watch a video of the incident above
