Published on 16-Dec-2016 14:08. Viewed 878 times. Studio falls apart on-air, almost knocks out host Well this is awkward.

A TV/radio host has narrowly averted serious injury when a piece of the studio's rigging collapsed while live on air.

Sportsnet’s Hockey Central At Noon is a popular multi-platform show in Canada which, much like our own Paul Henry, runs simultaneously on both TV and radio.

During a recent broadcast, a piece of their studio's roof came crashing down onto the set, narrowly missing host Doug MacLean and sending cables flying.

Replays show just how close a call it was, but MacLean played it off calmly with a touch of humour.

Watch a video of the incident above

Newshub