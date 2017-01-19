Published on 19-Jan-2017 11:13. Viewed 8027 times. THROWBACK: Nirvana & Smashing Pumpkins play a game of greasy Twister Probably one of the greatest games of Twister ever played.

Back in 1991, when the grunge era was on everyone's minds, Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins teamed up with MTV to provide us with a classic game of 'Crisco Twister.'

Crisco is a type of greasy fat that they used to spice the game up and make it a bit slippery.

We mean we're almost certain they're all drunk so why not make it harder for themselves.