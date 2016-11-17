 Tablefox - Under A Broken Smile - Article - Shows - The Rock
Published on 17-Nov-2016 15:23. Viewed 2158 times.

Tablefox - Under A Broken Smile

After a huge year with both local and international airplay, international supports and glowing album reviews Tablefox return with a fresh new single in the lead up to a new ​EP next year.

