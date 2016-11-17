Tablefox - Under A Broken Smile

After a huge year with both local and international airplay, international supports and glowing album reviews Tablefox return with a fresh new single in the lead up to a new ​EP next year.​

Tablefox began in Auckland 2012 after Drummer Clinton Bell decided to start a new project as a vocalist.

Clinton joined forces with friend Matt Carson (Guitar) and Graham White (drums) and the Passenger EP was released in 2013. The Trio’s EP was well received, with the highlight being radio play locally and in the U.S.

Shortly after the release Graham decided to pursue other projects, so this gave Clinton and Matt the opportunity to think about the next chapter in the band’s journey.

Under a Broken Smile is the follow up to Tablefox’s debut album OBJECTS.