The best news bloopers from 2016 have been released Good to see that even the professionals laugh at poo jokes just like the rest of us do.

By Newshub Staff

The video compilation that marks the end of the television year, the Dan News Christmas blooper reel, has hit the internet on Tuesday morning.

Made up of news bloopers from Newshub and news broadcasts from around the world, the annual project has previously been a massive viral hit with millions of views. It's featured on websites such as the BBC, The Daily Mail and Perez Hilton.

It's the passion project of news geek Dan News, or Dan Lake as he's known by day. He's a Newshub freelancer as well as running his own dannews.co.nz website on the side.

Lake chose to partner with Newshub this year to launch his compilation, in return for access to the magical blooper archives at TV3.

Lake says he's been collecting news bloopers and New Zealand-television related content for as long as he can remember. He launched his website in 2005 as a way of expressing his passion for the industry.

"I never expected anyone to know about what I was doing. It was just for me, just for fun," he said.

"Over time I've spent a lot of time on it, I've never made a cent, it's about providing a laugh for the audience."

An extended version of the video will launch later in the day on Dan News' website, but the best bits are in the Nweshub video above.

