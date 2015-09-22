Published on 29-Sep-2015 16:57. Viewed 6254 times. They can't keep their mouths off balls on 7 Days of Sport Your favourite NZ comedians are bringing the first ever sporty version of the hugely popular 7 Days to TV3.

7 Days of Sport

September 29th

9.30pm on TV3



We're excited to announce that your favourite NZ comedians are bringing the first ever sporty version of the hugely popular 7 Days to TV3. 7 Days of Sport kick-offs tonight at 9.30pm.



Every week a different famous sporting personality will lead and adjudicate 7 Days of Sport, while a rotating roster of our sportiest and wittiest comedians will captain: South African rugby and cricket fan Urzila Carlson, local rugby and cricket man Ben Hurley, and mad rugby league and general sporting enthusiast, Dai Henwood.



Be watching tonight to catch special guests Silver Fern captain Casey Kopua, Black Cap Jimmy Neesham, Highlander Joe Wheeler and comedian Cori Gonzalez Macuer.



Urzila, Ben and Dai will be joined by some of the most hilarious 7 Days comedians among sports guests on each panel of each team, including some of your favourite NZ rugby stars.