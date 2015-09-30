 This 'thirsty' concrete can absorb over 3331 litres of water per minute - Video Player - Video - The Rock
Published on 30-Sep-2015 11:04. Viewed 5350 times.

This 'thirsty' concrete can absorb over 3331 litres of water per minute

We can't stop watching - it's mesmerising.

Follow The Rock on Facebook    and   on  Twitter.

Popular Videos This Week

Discuss It Below