WATCH: Beached Az whale makes a comeback to say goodbye to John Key

Everyone's favourite beached whale has made a long-awaited return to the internet to say its final goodbye to now-former Prime Minister John Key.



The whale and his friend the seagull performed a song to thank Mr Key for taking to the job like "a jandal on the fin", a play on Elton John's famous track 'Candle in the Wind'.



Beached Az rose to prominence in 2008, with its Australian creators taking aim at aspects of New Zealand accent and slang in a comedic manner.



The video is Beached Az's first original clip for nearly two years, and is one of only a few posted since the ABC Network canned their TV version of the cartoon in 2010.



The clip even consists of a 'Key' change to symbolise the handing of power to former Finance Minister Bill English.



Newshub.